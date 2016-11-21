Md. State Trooper Hit by Suspected DUI Driver

Trooper Dennis Moguche was in his marked patrol car monitoring traffic from the center median crossover north of Route 5 when a Buick LeSabre driven by 43-year-old Christopher Howard of Indian Head, Maryland, left the road and struck him just after 7 p.m., state police said. Howard was charged with driving while impaired, driving under the influence, reckless driving, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid a collision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.