Child Porn Found on Sheriff's Officer's Phone: Prosecutors

Nov 22, 2016 Read more: NBC Washington

A company that provides cloud security tipped the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child pornography uploaded to a specific phone number in October and November, according to the affidavit. A Charles County Sheriff's officer investigated the number and recognized the name of the man it belonged to as a fellow officer.

