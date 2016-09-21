Man struck by vehicle while crossing ...

Man struck by vehicle while crossing street in Indian Head, Md.

Sep 21, 2016

A man was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning along Indian Head Highway near Glymont Road in Indian Head, Md., police said. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of the highway.

