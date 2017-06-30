Second person goes missing near Sunset Falls
Photo by Northwest Waterfall Survey: A second person has gone missing near Sunset Falls this month. A 25-year-old woman disappeared on Tuesday, June 27. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office was searching near Sunset Falls again this week after a 25-year-old woman went missing while visiting the area with her mother.
