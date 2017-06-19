Salem Woods receives Washington Achievement Award
Photo courtesy of Monroe School DistricT: Salem Woods Elementary School staff pose with the banner from their 2016 Washington Achievement Award. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has chosen Salem Woods Elementary as a recipient of the 2016 Washington Achievement Award.
