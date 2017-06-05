Report: International tourism to US s...

Report: International tourism to US stronger than expected

4 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

More international visitors came to the U.S. than expected in April 2017, according to a new report released Tuesday in Washington. The U.S. Travel Association 's Travel Trends Index shows that international travel to the U.S. grew by about 4 percent in April, compared with data for April 2016.

