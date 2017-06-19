Crews still searching for body of suspected drowning victim
Photo courtesy of Snohomish County Sheriff's Office: Emergency responders search Saturday for the 49-year-old man who fell into the Skykomish River near Sunset Falls. Rescue crews are waiting for evidence to wash up before more time is spent in the water searching for the man believed to have drowned near Index on Saturday.
