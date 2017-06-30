2nd person this month goes missing af...

2nd person this month goes missing after fall into Skykomish River near Index

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Seattle Times

The woman, who is from Texas, was with family near Sunset Falls. She reportedly fell off a rock she was sitting on, and into the water, just before 8 p.m. A Snohomish County search-and-rescue team and fire units searched the river and surrounding area for about one hour, until nightfall, when the search was suspended.

