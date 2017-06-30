2nd person this month goes missing after fall into Skykomish River near Index
The woman, who is from Texas, was with family near Sunset Falls. She reportedly fell off a rock she was sitting on, and into the water, just before 8 p.m. A Snohomish County search-and-rescue team and fire units searched the river and surrounding area for about one hour, until nightfall, when the search was suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Index Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold bar and pickel farm road (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Gold
|6
|scott anderson sells meth to kids that live in ... (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Gold
|16
|bear spotted in gold bar/green water meadows ne... (Aug '10)
|May '17
|Gold
|2
|scott raymond anderson of 803 orchard 46 yr old... (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Gold
|14
|where'd all the bald eagles go??? (Feb '11)
|May '17
|Gold
|3
|homeless people in gold bar (Apr '11)
|May '17
|Gold
|11
|Affordable Drug and Alcohol Rehab Ranch Residen... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Gold
|3
Find what you want!
Search Index Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC