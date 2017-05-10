Working for healthy youth

Photos by Kelly Sullivan: Isaiah Miller helps cut up sandwiches for a snack for the youth group led by Ruth Shapovalov, Youth Coalition coordinator for the Volunteers of America Western Washington's Sky Valley Integrated Service Center, on Friday, April 28, at Galaxy Chocolates in Sultan. The plan outlined in their mission statement is, "To reduce the negative impacts of drugs and alcohol in the Sky Valley, especially among the youth," said Calei Vaughn, executive director for Volunteers of America Western Washington's Sky Valley Integrated Service Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.