Working for healthy youth

Working for healthy youth

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photos by Kelly Sullivan: Isaiah Miller helps cut up sandwiches for a snack for the youth group led by Ruth Shapovalov, Youth Coalition coordinator for the Volunteers of America Western Washington's Sky Valley Integrated Service Center, on Friday, April 28, at Galaxy Chocolates in Sultan. The plan outlined in their mission statement is, "To reduce the negative impacts of drugs and alcohol in the Sky Valley, especially among the youth," said Calei Vaughn, executive director for Volunteers of America Western Washington's Sky Valley Integrated Service Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Index Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family in Sultan (Jun '16) Apr 19 Mamma t 2
The Roof House Gallery (Aug '06) Mar '17 Tara 6
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
Index Music Thread (Jan '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 5
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec '16 strider 1
Trafficking in Greenville (Sep '16) Sep '16 John 1
News Medical examinera s office identifies human sku... (May '16) May '16 binaries 1
See all Index Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Index Forum Now

Index Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Index Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Index, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC