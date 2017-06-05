Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases

Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009. Davis was arrested in charged with voyeurism on September 5 after Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a man using a cell phone to try to take pictures of a 17-year-old victim from under the bathroom wall separating two stalls at Greenacres Park.

