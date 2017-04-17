White Center Heights Elementary earns...

White Center Heights Elementary earns State's Top Education Award

Monday Apr 17 Read more: The White Center Blog

Highline Public Schools announced Monday that White Center Heights Elementary School has been honored with a 2016 Washington Achievement Award for Math Growth and English Language Arts Growth. "I am incredibly proud of our students and staff at White Center Heights Elementary," Superintendent Susan Enfield said.

