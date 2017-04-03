U.S. CEOs cheering Trump's promises

The nation's top chief executives like what they're seeing and hearing from President Trump and his fellow Republicans, according to survey results released by the Business Roundtable. The economic expectations of the heads of the nation's largest companies jumped in the first quarter by the most in more than seven years amid optimism about corporate tax cuts, reduced regulations and a boost in infrastructure spending promised by Trump and congressional leaders, the trade group found.

