U.S. CEOs cheering Trump's promises
The nation's top chief executives like what they're seeing and hearing from President Trump and his fellow Republicans, according to survey results released by the Business Roundtable. The economic expectations of the heads of the nation's largest companies jumped in the first quarter by the most in more than seven years amid optimism about corporate tax cuts, reduced regulations and a boost in infrastructure spending promised by Trump and congressional leaders, the trade group found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Index Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Roof House Gallery (Aug '06)
|Mar 27
|Tara
|6
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar 17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Index Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Trafficking in Greenville (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|John
|1
|Medical examinera s office identifies human sku... (May '16)
|May '16
|binaries
|1
|act-avis co-deine, OC, girls scout K, afghan K,... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Madison James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Index Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC