The Loss of the Motion Picture Competitiveness Program Threatens the...
It was a great success. As Seattle magazine pointed out in a 2011 story, "Washington Loses Its Film-Incentive Program," the program supported 71 projects, 29 of which were feature films.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Index Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Apr 19
|Mamma t
|2
|The Roof House Gallery (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Tara
|6
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Index Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Trafficking in Greenville (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|John
|1
|Medical examinera s office identifies human sku... (May '16)
|May '16
|binaries
|1
Find what you want!
Search Index Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC