How to respond if you receive a robocall
Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Index Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar 17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Index Music Thread (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|The Roof House Gallery (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tibby
|5
|Trafficking in Greenville (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|John
|1
|Medical examinera s office identifies human sku... (May '16)
|May '16
|binaries
|1
|act-avis co-deine, OC, girls scout K, afghan K,... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Madison James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Index Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC