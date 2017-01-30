How to respond if you receive a robocall

Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.