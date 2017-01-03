Fed officials endorse gradual rate hikes as upside risks debated - Wed, 04 Jan 2017 PST
Federal Reserve officials focused on the impact of potential fiscal stimulus during their December policy meeting, with many starting to worry that the central bank might eventually be forced to quicken the pace of interest-rate increases to head off higher inflation. Almost all the participants "indicated that the upside risks to their forecasts for economic growth had increased as a result of prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in coming years," read the minutes of the Dec. 13-14 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, released Wednesday in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Index Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|The Roof House Gallery (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tibby
|5
|Trafficking in Greenville
|Sep '16
|John
|1
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Medical examinera s office identifies human sku... (May '16)
|May '16
|binaries
|1
|Index Music Thread (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|4
|act-avis co-deine, OC, girls scout K, afghan K,... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Madison James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Index Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC