Fed officials endorse gradual rate hikes as upside risks debated - Wed, 04 Jan 2017 PST

Federal Reserve officials focused on the impact of potential fiscal stimulus during their December policy meeting, with many starting to worry that the central bank might eventually be forced to quicken the pace of interest-rate increases to head off higher inflation. Almost all the participants "indicated that the upside risks to their forecasts for economic growth had increased as a result of prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in coming years," read the minutes of the Dec. 13-14 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, released Wednesday in Washington.

