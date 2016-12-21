U.S. CEOs more optimistic on prospects for sales, hiring - Tue, 06 Dec 2016 PST

Chief executive officers of some of the largest U.S. companies became more optimistic about their sales and hiring prospects in the weeks before and after last month's presidential election, even as they pared plans for capital spending. The Business Roundtable's CEO Economic Outlook Index - a measure of expectations for revenue, capital spending and employment - increased by 4.6 points to 74.2 in the fourth quarter, the highest since the second quarter of 2015, according to a survey released Tuesday.

