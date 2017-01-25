Congresswoman lends a hand

Congresswoman lends a hand

Photo by Chris Hendrickson: Congresswoman Suzan DelBene teamed up with Sky Valley Food Bank volunteers recently, to help pass out food to guests. Congresswoman Suzan DelBene spent an hour volunteering at the Sky Valley Food Bank in Monroe recently, passing out food during its Wednesday morning distribution service.

