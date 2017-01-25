Congresswoman lends a hand
Photo by Chris Hendrickson: Congresswoman Suzan DelBene teamed up with Sky Valley Food Bank volunteers recently, to help pass out food to guests. Congresswoman Suzan DelBene spent an hour volunteering at the Sky Valley Food Bank in Monroe recently, passing out food during its Wednesday morning distribution service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Index Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|The Roof House Gallery (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tibby
|5
|Trafficking in Greenville
|Sep '16
|John
|1
|Family in Sultan (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Monikasea
|1
|Medical examinera s office identifies human sku... (May '16)
|May '16
|binaries
|1
|Index Music Thread (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|4
|act-avis co-deine, OC, girls scout K, afghan K,... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Madison James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Index Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC