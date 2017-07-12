Orbital ATK signs $400 million in sma...

Orbital ATK signs $400 million in small arms ammunition supply deals

1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Orbital ATK has signed multiple agreements worth over $400 million with commercial ammunition suppliers tp expand its supply chain for military small-arms ammunition. The contract will run over a three year period and will focus on factory production optimization and logisitical networks.

