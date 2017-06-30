Community Leaders Receive KCATA Rosa Parks Spirit Awards

On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will present the KCATA Rosa Parks Spirit Awards celebrating individuals and organizations that, in the spirit of Civil Rights Leader Rosa Parks, are making a difference in metro Kansas City and in public transit. This marks the fifth year for the awards, whose honorees have included U.S. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, one of KCATA's first black bus operators Ray Harris, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and the Downtown Council.

