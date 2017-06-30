Community Leaders Receive KCATA Rosa ...

Community Leaders Receive KCATA Rosa Parks Spirit Awards

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will present the KCATA Rosa Parks Spirit Awards celebrating individuals and organizations that, in the spirit of Civil Rights Leader Rosa Parks, are making a difference in metro Kansas City and in public transit. This marks the fifth year for the awards, whose honorees have included U.S. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, one of KCATA's first black bus operators Ray Harris, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and the Downtown Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students File Suit Against Sanford-Brown College (Aug '07) 8 hr Sandra Garden 1,092
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr WPWW 20,945
News Toni Anderson's mother plans to file lawsuit 11 hr commenters 1
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) 12 hr Chasing ghosts 39
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Wed Dev1627 153
News Program Gets Free Air Conditioners Into Homes o... (Jul '10) Jul 3 Green forests 41
Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case Jul 3 Pam Thomason 1
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,838 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC