Two corrections officers among four charged with corruption at Jackson County Jail

Monday Jun 26 Read more: KCTV5

Two corrections officers at the Jackson County Detention Center are among four persons charged in a bribery scheme to smuggle contraband cell phones and other items to inmates. Approximately 200 law enforcement officers and federal agents participated in a raid Monday morning at the detention center and the arrests of the four defendants as part of an ongoing investigation.

