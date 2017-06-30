Two corrections officers among four charged with corruption at Jackson County Jail
Two corrections officers at the Jackson County Detention Center are among four persons charged in a bribery scheme to smuggle contraband cell phones and other items to inmates. Approximately 200 law enforcement officers and federal agents participated in a raid Monday morning at the detention center and the arrests of the four defendants as part of an ongoing investigation.
