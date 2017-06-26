Shock!!! Kansas City Hot Pussy Charge and Today's Top Crime Links
Police cited a man for 'cruelty to animals; failure to provide well-being' on Monday, after a cat was reportedly left inside a hot car for at least two-and-a-half hours. According to police, someone called officers to the 9800 block of W. Prosecutors allege that a Kansas City man passed a note to a 7-Eleven clerk during an robbery attempt that read: "Give me the money or catch a bullet."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|abdl (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|ForeverKid17
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|True That
|20,946
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|crip
|236
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|21 hr
|Kebabs121
|38
|Help with H plug
|22 hr
|Kebabs121
|3
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|22 hr
|Kebabs121
|65
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16)
|Sun
|Jayhawks913
|15
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC