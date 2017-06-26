Shock!!! Kansas City Hot Pussy Charge and Today's Top Crime Links

Police cited a man for 'cruelty to animals; failure to provide well-being' on Monday, after a cat was reportedly left inside a hot car for at least two-and-a-half hours. According to police, someone called officers to the 9800 block of W. Prosecutors allege that a Kansas City man passed a note to a 7-Eleven clerk during an robbery attempt that read: "Give me the money or catch a bullet."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.