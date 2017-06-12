Rental Ready Program requires inspections
A new ordinance is in effect in the City of Independence requiring landlords to have their properties inspected before being able to rent them out. Independence, Missouri is following the lead of other cities by creating the Rental Ready Program, making sure residential properties are up to par.
