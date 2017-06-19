Man accused of deadly Kansas City roa...

Man accused of deadly Kansas City road-rage shooting

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A suburban Kansas City man was accused Saturday of opening fire on a couple in another car during a suspected road-rage confrontation, killing that driver and injuring his pregnant girlfriend as the couple was returning home from a sonogram appointment. Jackson County prosecutors charged John Clarence Young Jr. of Independence, Missouri, with second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a weapon at or from a vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action.

