Liberty attorney charged with child sex crimes

50 min ago

Jerome M. Patience of Independence, Missouri, has been charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted sexual misconduct involving a child and attempting to furnish pornographic materials to minors stemming from an undercover sting conducted in May through June of 2016. In May 2016 an undercover detective with the Platte County Sheriff's Department conducted an online undercover operation.

