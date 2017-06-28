June 28, 2017 - Boatright named acting director of IPL; Daggett to...
Zach Walker, the city manager for Independence, Mo., on June 27 announced that Andrew Boatright has been named acting director of Independence Power and Light. Boatright joined IPL in April 2016, moving to Missouri from Ohio where he served as electric utility manager for the city of Westerville.
