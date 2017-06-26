Independence to expand solar energy investment
The Independence city council has approved a plan to expand solar energy for homes that are connected to the Independence Power and Light utility. A solar farm located on Bundschu Road in rural east Independence has about 12,000 photovoltaic panels, enough to power about 400 average-sized houses.
