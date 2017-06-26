Independence to expand solar energy i...

Independence to expand solar energy investment

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KMBZ-AM Westwood

The Independence city council has approved a plan to expand solar energy for homes that are connected to the Independence Power and Light utility. A solar farm located on Bundschu Road in rural east Independence has about 12,000 photovoltaic panels, enough to power about 400 average-sized houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
abdl (Jan '15) 2 hr ForeverKid17 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr True That 20,946
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) 15 hr crip 236
where can I score some h (Jan '16) 21 hr Kebabs121 38
Help with H plug 22 hr Kebabs121 3
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 22 hr Kebabs121 65
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas (Dec '16) Sun Jayhawks913 15
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,207 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC