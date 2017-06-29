Four More Indicted in Conspiracy to Lure Robbery Victims with Online Ads for Escorts
Four additional defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury this week for their roles in a conspiracy to use online escort and massage ads to lure robbery victims. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - Rodney E. Brock, 20, of Blue Springs, MO; Melissa C. Cummins, 23, and Daphne J. Fruean, 37, both of Independence, MO and Michele R. Shatto, 34, of Kansas City, MO, were charged in a 12-count superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, MO.
