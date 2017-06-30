Cliffa s notes: Bone up on July 4 trivia
The July 4 holiday is a people magnet, bringing family, friends and strangers together for a variety of celebrations and events. In Sedalia alone, you can start your day with the Firecracker Mile at the fairgrounds , catch the parade downtown, check out at the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Centennial Park, take a dip in the Liberty Park pool for half price admission, then catch a nap before heading back out to the fairgrounds for the Dirt Road Addiction concert and fireworks display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Janam
|152
|Program Gets Free Air Conditioners Into Homes o... (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Green forests
|41
|Lees Summit Police Not Willing to solve my case
|Mon
|Pam Thomason
|1
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Mon
|crip
|237
|Swingers (Jul '09)
|Jul 2
|mike
|41
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Jul 1
|Just more info
|128
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 29
|Kebabs121
|8
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC