Two teens charged in Blue Springs home burglary that led to school lockdowns

Two eastern Jackson County, MO, teenagers have been charged in connection with the Blue Springs home burglary on Thursday that led to school lock downs in Blue Springs, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today. Deron E. Bandy, dob: 7/19/1999, of Blue Springs, MO., and Javonte M. Tiger, dob: 9/11/2998, of Independence, each face Burglary 1st Degree and Stealing.* According to court records, these two defendants and an unnamed juvenile went to a Blue Springs home on Thursday and stole firearms, leading to a search for the suspects that also resulted in the lock downs of three Blue Spring public schools.

