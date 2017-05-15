Thumbs Up Smile From Wounded Independence, MO Officer Tom Wagstaff
The remarkable recovery continues for the Independence officer shot in the line of duty. A photo posted to a GoFundMe page Monday for Officer Tom Wagstaff shows the officer giving a thumbs.
