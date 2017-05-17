Seniors learn how to avoid falling prey to scams
Workers with the Missouri Senior Medicare Patrol stopped by the Palmer Center in Independence, Missouri to help prevent senior citizens from becoming scam victims. Star Tebbe is among the millions of "seasoned citizens" over the age of 55 and often under attack by scammers.
