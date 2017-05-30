Orbital ATK Receives $76 Million Orde...

Orbital ATK Receives $76 Million Order for .50 Caliber Ammunition from the U.S. Army

The orders were placed under Orbital ATK's supply contract to produce small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. government at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri. Orbital ATK is the largest manufacturer of small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense.

