New pioneer woman statue dedicated in Independence MO

Thursday May 11

Four years after the original 'Pioneer Woman' statue was stolen from in front of the National Frontier Trails Museum, a new statue has taken her place. In June 2013, vandals stole the original 'Pioneer Woman' and destroyed her as they attempted to sell the metal for scrap.

