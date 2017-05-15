New pioneer woman statue dedicated in Independence MO
Four years after the original 'Pioneer Woman' statue was stolen from in front of the National Frontier Trails Museum, a new statue has taken her place. In June 2013, vandals stole the original 'Pioneer Woman' and destroyed her as they attempted to sell the metal for scrap.
