Legals in the 05/17/17 Republican-Clipper edtion

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2017, the name of Ashlynn Kay Nieffen was changed to Ashlynn Kay Gilpatrick in Case Number 17AH-DR00064 Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri.
