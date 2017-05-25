Kansas City Tessa Early Tuesday

Tuesday May 23

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 22, 2017 The Kansas City Municipal Court will limit court hearings and payment operations on May 25-26 due to construction-related power outages in parts of the building. As a result, the courthouse closes at noon this Friday.

