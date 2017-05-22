Independence, Missouri Man Sentenced ...

Independence, Missouri Man Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

On Dec. 15, 2016, Winters pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of distributing methamphetamine, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Winters sold an ounce of methamphetamine for $1,400 in a controlled drug buy on Jan. 12, 2016.

