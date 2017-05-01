Independence, Missouri Man Pleads Gui...

Independence, Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Attracting Robbery...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

By pleading guilty, Harrison admitted that he participated in the conspiracy to commit robbery from April 1, 2015, to June 7, 2016. Conspirators used several websites to make connections with their victims and arrange meetings at local hotels, residences and apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Well Well 20,996
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... Mon Workingintown 1
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Sun WhiteyLuvr69 147
Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15) Apr 30 Jessie 5
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 30 justvisiting2017 50
News Celebrate Medicare's 50th Birthday By Expanding... (Aug '15) Apr 27 CZars_R_US 3
News Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links Apr 27 Shirley 1
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC