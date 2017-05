Independence cleans up buildings in disrepair

Flood Warning issued May 22 at 3:19PM CDT expiring May 24 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline Flood Warning issued May 22 at 3:19PM CDT expiring May 26 at 5:47PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline Flood Warning issued May 22 at 3:19PM CDT expiring May 24 at 8:30PM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Ray Flood Warning issued May 22 at 3:19PM CDT expiring May 26 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline Flood Warning issued May 22 at 3:19PM CDT expiring May 25 at 9:24AM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Buchanan Flood Warning issued May 22 at 3:19PM CDT expiring May 25 at 8:12PM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray Flood Warning issued May 22 at 3:19PM CDT expiring May 24 at 2:00PM CDT in effect for: Buchanan, Platte Flood Warning issued May 22 at 9:17AM CDT expiring May 24 at 2:42PM CDT in effect for: Holt Flood Warning issued May 21 at 10:33AM CDT ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.