Incredible moment artist sees colour ...

Incredible moment artist sees colour for first time thanks to 'life-changing' glasses

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

This is the incredible moment an artist sees colour for the very first time after friends and family surprise him with a pair of 'life-changing' Enchroma glasses. Surrounded by friends and family at his birthday party at home, in Independence, Missouri, USA, Craig Greco is handed a child's book of colours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Dominican 17 21,055
Car inspection Wed Hoping for answers 1
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) May 19 Rachelruth 183
any women intetested in pissing on a good looki... May 19 Teax 1
Singer Calf Company May 17 Val 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) May 14 goodtoknow 337
mike lampson May 13 Shanna 7
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC