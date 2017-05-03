Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole receives Harry S. Truman
Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole returned Monday to Independence to receive the 2017 Harry S. Truman Public Service Award. The City of Independence presents the award annually to someone who exemplifies Truman's qualities of dedication, honesty and integrity.
