Former foster youth leading the way f...

Former foster youth leading the way for others

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: NBC Action News

In just the Kansas City metro area, nearly 3,600 children are in the system and many 'age out' before finding a permanent family. May is National Foster Care Month, a time to bring attention to the needs of children and youth looking for stability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 1 hr Handfulforever 57
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) May 30 Chalb 38
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska May 28 William Sollenberger 3
i-435 May 28 Anonymous 1
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... May 27 preciousmetalect 2
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) May 27 GreyWolf62 127
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC