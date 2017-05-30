Former foster youth leading the way for others
In just the Kansas City metro area, nearly 3,600 children are in the system and many 'age out' before finding a permanent family. May is National Foster Care Month, a time to bring attention to the needs of children and youth looking for stability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Handfulforever
|57
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|May 30
|Chalb
|38
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|May 28
|William Sollenberger
|3
|i-435
|May 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|May 27
|preciousmetalect
|2
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|May 27
|GreyWolf62
|127
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC