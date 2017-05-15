Church is hoping that since food pantry is built, they will come
James Falkner shows a drawer full of seeds available for planting to those who visit the food pantry at Community of Christ Church on Antioch Road. Kathy Coats, left, and Deana Ward stock the shelves in the Community of Christ Church's food pantry, which opened after the congregation found out the nearest food distribution to the Antioch Road church was 15 miles away.
