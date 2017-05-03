Cal Thomas: Exploiting the presidency
The headline in the March 5, 1929 edition of the Chicago Tribune read, "Plain Citizen Coolidge Shuts Desk and Quietly Goes Home." Calvin Coolidge would write a newspaper column from Northampton, Massachusetts, for which he presumably was paid a pittance, but other than that he refused to exploit his notoriety or accomplishments as president for money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|Mon
|Workingintown
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 30
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Celebrate Medicare's 50th Birthday By Expanding... (Aug '15)
|Apr 27
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC