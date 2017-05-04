Abused dog chained to cinder block, l...

Abused dog chained to cinder block, left to die in flood waters...

Wednesday May 3

Park rangers called authorities when they found a dog on Friday, April 28, 2017, chained to a cinder block near a lake south of Kansas City, Missouri. Animal welfare officers believe the dog was left to drown.

