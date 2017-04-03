Tragic Truman Med Center Miscarriage Lawsuit
An Independence, Missouri family is suing Truman Medical Center for allegedly performing medical procedures on a stillborn fetus without consent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|16 hr
|JDM
|8
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|17 hr
|Lol
|144
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|17 hr
|Godjgo
|45
|Crystal Richardson
|Tue
|You will never know
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|3
|Help me find stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|19
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC