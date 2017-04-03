Tragic Truman Med Center Miscarriage ...

Tragic Truman Med Center Miscarriage Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

An Independence, Missouri family is suing Truman Medical Center for allegedly performing medical procedures on a stillborn fetus without consent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr WPWW 20,942
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) 16 hr JDM 8
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) 17 hr Lol 144
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 17 hr Godjgo 45
Crystal Richardson Tue You will never know 1
Looking for stuff Apr 3 Anonymously137 3
Help me find stuff Apr 3 Anonymously137 19
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jackson County was issued at April 05 at 9:13PM CDT

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC