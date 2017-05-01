TKC Told You So!!! Epic Violence on Kansas City Metro Streets Worsens
Unfortunately, I don't think more youth programs or a pizza party touted by the Kansas City Task Force against violence is going to help this guy . . . KMBC : Watch as a man opens fire with an assault rifle in front of a QuikTrip in Independence, Missouri .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Independence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|2 hr
|Workingintown
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Sun
|WhiteyLuvr69
|147
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sun
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Celebrate Medicare's 50th Birthday By Expanding... (Aug '15)
|Apr 27
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Independence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC