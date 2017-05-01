TKC Told You So!!! Epic Violence on K...

TKC Told You So!!! Epic Violence on Kansas City Metro Streets Worsens

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Unfortunately, I don't think more youth programs or a pizza party touted by the Kansas City Task Force against violence is going to help this guy . . . KMBC : Watch as a man opens fire with an assault rifle in front of a QuikTrip in Independence, Missouri .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Independence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... 2 hr Workingintown 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Truth 20,989
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Sun WhiteyLuvr69 147
Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15) Sun Jessie 5
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Sun justvisiting2017 50
News Celebrate Medicare's 50th Birthday By Expanding... (Aug '15) Apr 27 CZars_R_US 3
News Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links Apr 27 Shirley 1
See all Independence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Independence Forum Now

Independence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Independence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Independence, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC