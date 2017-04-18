Owner of Independence Clinic Pleads Guilty to Health Care Fraud Scheme
The owner of an Independence, MO medical clinic pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to his role in a fraud scheme that involved disability examinations of veterans and to making false statements regarding his role in the physical examinations of commercial truck drivers. Kansas City, MO - infoZine - David L. Biersmith, 80, of Kansas City, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to a federal information that charges him with one count of health care fraud and one count of making false statements to a federal agency.
