Orbital ATK receives $92M in small-caliber ammunition orders from the U.S. army
Orbital ATK received $92M in small-caliber ammunition orders from the U.S. Army. Orders were placed for 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunition under Orbital ATK's supply contract to produce small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. government at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri.
