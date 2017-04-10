Orbital ATK Receives $92 Million in Small-Caliber Ammunition Orders from the U.S. Army

Company-Operated Lake City Ammunition Plant Continues Support of U.S. Military and Allied Warfighters with Highest Quality Small-Caliber Ammunition Orbital ATK has received $92 million in small-caliber ammunition orders from the U.S. Army. Orders were placed for 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunition under the company's supply contract to produce ammunition at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.

