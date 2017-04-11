One dead, three injured after explosion at Army ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri
The U.S. Army says an explosion at an ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, has left one person dead and three others injured. The Army Joint Munitions Command says the explosion happened Tuesday at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence.
